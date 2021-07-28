St. Cloud Hospital Ranked 3rd Best in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Hospital has been named one of the top hospitals in the state.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked our local hospital third overall in Minnesota for best hospitals, behind Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. This is the third year in a row St. Cloud Hospital has ranked third.

U.S. News ranked St. Cloud Hospital as Top 50 in the nation in three specialties, urology, cardiology & heart surgery, and pulmonology & lung surgery.

This is the 32nd year of the annual Best Hospitals rankings.

