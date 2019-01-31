ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans know how to handle the extreme cold, as St. Cloud Hospital says they only saw five emergency room patients as a direct result of the polar vortex.

The hospital says they saw three patients in the ER as a result of cold weather exposure injuries and two visits from carbon monoxide exposure over the past few days. Considering we saw temps in the negative 30's and wind chills in the negative 50's , that's very good news. In that weather, frostbite can happen in as little as five minutes.

It got so bad that Xcel Energy asked all its customers to turn down thermostats.

And in more good news, it will be downright balmy this weekend as we see temperatures in the mid and high 30's above zero.