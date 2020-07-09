St. Cloud has 9th 90-Degree Day this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- We officially got up to 90 degrees in St. Cloud Wednesday.

That's our 5th day in the 90s already this month. It's also our 9th 90-plus day so far this year.

June 1st -- 93 degrees

June 8th -- 96 degrees

June 16th -- 93 degrees

June 17th -- 91 degrees

July 2nd -- 91 degrees

July 3rd -- 90 degrees

July 4th -- 90 degrees

July 5th -- 91 degrees

July 8th -- 90 degrees

Two years ago we had 13 days in the 90s and we average just over 11 each year.

Last year we only had four days in the 90s here in St. Cloud.

It looks like we're going to stay above normal for temperatures for the next few weeks as well.

Climate Prediction Center

