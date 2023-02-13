St. Cloud Gymnastics Captures CLC Title

The St. Cloud gymnastics team captured the Central Lakes Conference Title Saturday. This is St. Cloud Gymnastics' 19th CLC title in program history. The Crush improve to 9-0 this season going unbeaten against all CLC opponents. Coach Eli Stark-Haws says "there were a lot of outstanding performances from the St. Cloud gymnasts with almost every varsity athlete earning all conference honors in at least one event."

Meet results for St. Cloud,

VAULT::

1st Taylar Schaefer 9.8 (Cathedral)

4th Camryn Balfanz 9.4 (Cathedral)

5th Grace Davidson 9.3 (Tech)

BARS:

1st Taylar Schaefer 9.5 (Cathedral)

2nd Sena Lunning 8.75 (Cathedral)

3rd Camryn Balfanz 8.5 (Cathedral)

4th Maddie Halstrom 8.4 (Cathedral)

BEAM:

1st Taylar Schaefer 9.5 (Cathedral)

2nd Maddie Anderson 9.2 (Cathedral)

3rd Madi Hengel 9.0 (Tech)

5th Olivia Prom 8.6 (Cathedral)

FLOOR:

1st Taylar Schaefer 9.55 (Cathedral)

2nd Maddie Anderson 9.4 (Cathedral)

4th Madi Hengel 9.025 (Tech)

ALL-AROUND:

1st Taylar Schaefer 38.350 (Cathedral)