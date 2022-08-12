St. Cloud Got 1 1/4 Inch of Rain Friday Morning

UNDATED -- An early morning rain shower brought some much-needed rain to central Minnesota Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 1.24 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

For the month of August, we've now had 2.23 inches of rain.

For the summer months of June, July and August combined we've had 9.87 inches of rain so far.

Friday's rainfall provided some much needed precipitation across our region. Here are some preliminary rainfall totals across the area.

The weekend will be pleasant with temperatures near normal and plenty of sun.