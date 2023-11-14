St. Cloud Fire Leads to Death of Dogs/Cat

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A house fire Tuesday afternoon led to the death of two dogs and a cat.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was sent to a house fire in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue North at about 1:45 p.m.



Officials arrived to find a large amount of smoke coming from the eaves and windows of the home. The back door had already been forced open and a dog had been removed by a neighbor.

The fire was put out, but the home had heavy fire damage in the attic and kitchen, and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

No people were injured, but two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

