ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a trailer fire Friday morning.

The call came in just before 10:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of 1st Street North.

The St. Cloud fire department says a flatbed trailer with several items load on it was on fire when crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the trailer and cause roughly $500 in damage.

Authorities say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.