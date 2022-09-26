Woman Rescued in St. Cloud Apartment Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A woman was rescued from a St. Cloud apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just after 2:00 p.m. in the 600 block of 11th Street South.

Fire crews arrived to find black smoke coming from the back side of the first floor of the apartment.

Authorities say a woman was found unconscious inside and was rescued. She suffered minor burns in the fire.

Fire crews worked quickly to contain the fire to only one room in the unit.

The fire caused roughly $90,000 in damage and remains under investigation.