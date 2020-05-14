St. Cloud Extends Parking Permits, City Hall Slowly Reopening

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says he is again extending the parking permit expiration date.

The permit extensions were suppose to expire on May 18th, however Kleis says residents won't need to renew their parking permits until the end of the quarter.

If you have a permit you don't have to renew for this quarter, that will expire at the end of June.

As for not enforcing parking meters, that is still set to expire on Monday.

Kleis says also beginning Monday they will slowly start to reopen city hall.

If you can't do business by phone or online, call and make an appointment and someone will meet you at City Hall.

Kleis says he anticipates to further open up city hall operations by June 1st. The announcements were made during the Mayor's COVID-19 Daily Update.