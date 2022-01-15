The city of St. Cloud was hoping to be completely moved into their new city hall building at the end of January. Due to supply chain issues that has been moved from January 24th to the last city council meeting planned at the of February. Kleis says they are in need of connectors which is a technology issue. He says there are 5 or 6 things on back order. Kleis says they are looking at alternative ways to acquire them. He says without these things they don't have phone, internet or the media capability. Kleis says without that they can't be in the new city hall 100%.

The city of St. Cloud has been converting the old portion of the Tech High School building into the new city hall. Kleis says they are using the first 2 floors but haven't touched the 3rd floor. He says the new space allows them to more efficiently organize where their staff is located and more meeting spaces are available. Kleis says the public will notice more spaces for parking and a larger entry area with clear designation for services.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis about the transition into their new city hall it is available below.