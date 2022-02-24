St. Cloud Event in March will Help ‘Lift Up The Ladies’

ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area businesses have teamed up to help collect bra donations.

"Lift Up The Ladies" is an event happening at Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud every Thursday in March during National Women's History Month. On Thursdays between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., you can enjoy free food and beverages with the donation of a new bra.

Jules' Bistro owner Donella Westphal says you can donate as many bras as you want in any size.

In 2019 people were so generous they were showing up with Victoria's Secret bags and Target bags, just so many bags of just really beautiful quality garments. We collected over 1,100 brand new bras in one month.

Jules' Bistro had this same promotion back in 2019. The past two years they were unable to do it because of the pandemic.

The bras will be donated to Anna Marie's Alliance. Spokeswoman Lori Eich says the donations will go a long way toward helping the women that come to their shelter.

On average, we have around 450 women and children that come through our shelter on an annual basis, so that quantity depletes as the year goes on.

Other local businesses are helping to pick up the cost of the food and drinks.