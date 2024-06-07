St. Cloud Crush Baseball Captures Section Title

The St. Cloud Crush defeated Moorhead 9-1 Thursday night in Cold Spring to capture the Section 8-4-A title and earn a trip to the Class 4-A State Tournament. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning, 3 runs in the 4th inning and 4 more in the 6th inning.

Kadyn Mork threw all 7 innings with 5 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 7 strikeouts to earn the win on the mound for the Crush. Parker Schulz went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI, Max Kiffmeyer went 2-3 with 2 runs scored, Colten Palmer had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI, Ben Schmitt was 1-3 with a run scored and Jackson Sheetz had a hit and drove in 2 runs for St. Cloud.

The Crush will play in the Class 4-A State Tournament next week. They will find out when, where and who this weekend when the pairings are announced.