St. Cloud Closing Current City Hall Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is preparing to move into the new city hall.

The current city hall will be closed next week, March 7th through the 11th.

The city offices will re-open at the new location, the old Tech High School, on Monday, March 14th at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone who needs to conduct city business next week can do it online, or by appointment.

Also, there will be a Grand Opening, ribbon cutting, and an open house at the new city hall on Saturday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m.

The current city hall site has been sold and will be torn down. A new Bremer Bank building will be going up in its place.