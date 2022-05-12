St. Cloud Closes 9/10th Avenue Underpass Again

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has again closed the 9th/10th Avenue under the Highway 23 bridge, near downtown, due to flooding.

Road closures and an alternate hospital route are marked. All traffic should avoid this area. You should not try to use the road when flooded.

Flooding on 9th/10th Avenue under Highway 23 occurred during the recent storms on Monday and again on Wednesday.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling.