St. Cloud City Council Member Won’t Seek Re-election

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud city council member plans to step down after his term ends.

In a letter to the St. Cloud city council Monday, council member Steve Laraway announced he will not seek re-election in November.

Laraway says it was his goal to serve the city for two terms then pass the torch to a different council member.

It has indeed been an honor to serve the wonderful people of the 2nd Ward. My last wish is that we never lose sight of our mission and are able to put aside differences and make St. Cloud the best that it can possibly be.

He was appointed back in 2015 to represent Ward 2 and was reelected in 2016 and 2018.

Laraway says he's pleased to see the economic growth St. Cloud has had over the last few years and hopes to see that progress continue.

His term officially ends on December 31st.