St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance.

The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development.

He will work closely with the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance and the various initiatives on event planning, community development and business attraction and retention.

Chamber President Julie Lunning says this is just the beginning.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is ready to start the next chapter of downtown ST. Cloud with the launch of the Downtown Alliance. We are thrilled to have Tyler on staff, and see what is in store for downtown.

Bevier previously worked in Traverse City, Michigan for the Downtown Development Authority, Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and Bay Area Transportation Authority.

I'm passionate about downtowns because they are often the soul and heartbeat of the city. They are where communities come together to live, work, play and prosper. I am honored to work for a downtown with such a rich history and excited for its future as a regional destination.

Originally form the Detroit area, Bevier and his wife moved to St. Cloud this past summer and have enjoyed every minute of living in Minnesota.