St. Cloud Cathedral Hockey Hair, Ranked [GALLERY]

The Cathedral Crusaders are 1-1 at the state hockey tournament as of Friday morning with a loss to Warroad on Wednesday and a consolation bracket win over Northfield on Thursday.

Cathedral's hockey hair game was strong on Wednesday during player introductions at Xcel Energy Center. Here were our favorites.

Before we get into the hockey hair, let us all take a moment to appreciate Cathedral hockey managers Taylor Kroll (left, top hat) and Isaac Halvorson (right, mullet). A pair of beauties, they are.

Please note: These rankings were compiled by a middle-aged balding man and are not considered official by anyone.

#19 COOPER KOSIBA, SENIOR DEFENSEMAN

Kosiba has himself a nice head of hair, it just isn't the stereotypical 'hockey hair,' which dings him in our ratings.

#18 CADE SIMONES, JUNIOR FORWARD

Similar to Kosiba, Simones has a nice mop on top of his head... it just doesn't scream "hockey" like some of the others.

#17 THOMAS ROSENKRANS, JUNIOR DEFENSEMAN

The wavy part and wings in the back make this our first real 'hockey hair' entry of the list.

#16 GRIFFIN STURM, FRESHMAN DEFENSEMAN

Again, a nice look but not the shaggy, winged look that gets you to the top of a list like this. It may be the lighting but are those frosted tips? If so, he moves up a few spots!

#15 SAM HAYWARD, JUNIOR DEFENSEMAN

The perfect blend of mess and style, with bonus helmet wings over the ears and on the back.

#14 BEN PETROSKE, JUNIOR FORWARD

Middle part? Check. Some winging down the sides? Check. Solid hockey hair look here.

#13 KYLE KOZAK, SENIOR FORWARD

The hair is looking great and he moved up a couple of slots for the hair/chain combo.

#12 MATTHEW JANU, JUNIOR GOALIE

This is where the list got tough to narrow down and, honestly, the top 12 could go in almost any order.

#11 NOAH KLEIN, FRESHMAN FORWARD

Something about Klein's cut just screams 'hockey.'

#10 JAEGER WOOD, SOPHOMORE FORWARD

You can tell this kid spent a good length of time growing out this salad and just kind of let it fly. Respect.

#9 LANDON SWENSON, JUNIOR FORWARD

Our first sort of 'wet look' on the list, Swenson looks like if he hit 85 mph he could travel through time on those wings.

#8 ANDREW DWINNELL, JUNIOR FORWARD

Dwinnell has a party on top AND in the back. Revolutionary.

#7 JOEY GILLESPIE, SOPHOMORE FORWARD

It's wavy, it's wild... yet it all seems so calculated. Well played.

#6 JOHN HIRSCHFELD, SOPHOMORE FORWARD

The lip fuzz/hockey hair combo really shines here. He looks like he should be on a 1986-87 O-Pee-Chee hockey card (which is, of course, a compliment).

#5 NICK HANSEN, JUNIOR GOALIE

This is the unofficial goalie haircut and Hansen pulls it off well. Bonus points for the stare/glare combo during the introductions.

#4 TOMMY GOHMAN, SENIOR DEFENSEMAN

Dude looks like he just rolled off the beach in Malibu. He left a ticket at will call for Kelly Kapowski.

#3 VINCE GEBHART, JUNIOR DEFENSEMAN

Look at the volume! Was there a hair dryer involved? Sharp look.

#2 CADEN JOHNSON, SOPHOMORE FORWARD

In many years this would have probably won. It's basically the dictionary definition of hockey hair. However....

#1 PHILIP O'NEAL, JUNIOR FORWARD

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words and I agree that it applies here. Bravo.