St. Cloud Business Leaders Heading to Washington

ST. CLOUD -- Several people from the St. Cloud area are traveling out to Washington, D.C. this week. This is the 21st annual trip by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce to meet face-to-face with Minnesota's Congressional delegation.

Chamber President Teresa Bohnen says there are 20 people going, with a message for our lawmakers.

In the general basis, it's the importance of business to the economy and business-friendly legislation to the economy as well as regulations. We're represented by a whole bunch of different industries, we've got healthcare, broadband, retail, there are eight different industries in our group.

Bohnen says traditionally St. Cloud's is the biggest single contingent from Minnesota that goes to Washington every year.