St. Cloud Brothers Break Guinness World Record

ST. CLOUD -- It looks like St. Cloud will be home to a new Guinness World Record.

Ben Bzdok and his brother Matt Bzdok broke the record for the most consecutive frisbee catches by a pair on Friday at St. Cloud State University.

Submitted photo

Ben says they first had 2,040 catches and then they had 2,944 catches, so they broke the record twice in one night. The previous record was 1,045.

They are in the process of submitting their evidence to Guinness World Records and should hear back in about 12 weeks.

They say they are already looking forward to October of next year when they go for 5,000 or maybe even 10,000 catches.