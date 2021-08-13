St. Cloud Boy Accused of Robbery and Fleeing Police in Stolen Car

ST. CLOUD -- A 14-year-old St. Cloud boy faces several charges including robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, DUI, and fleeing police after crashing the car early Friday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to a robbery complaint around 1:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Laudenbach Court. An 18-year-old man said he was jumped by three males while walking home from a party.

The attackers got his backpack and car keys before the victim was able to flee and call the police. The victim said he then saw his car being stolen.

While en route, officers spotted the stolen car heading east on University Avenue and tried to make a traffic stop. Police gave chase when the car accelerated but called off the pursuit due to the high speeds.

At about 1:40 a.m. officers again spotted the car and again the driver refused to pull over, sped away, and eluded pursuing officers.

A short time later, officers found the car in the train yard just north of Breckenridge Avenue and 14th Avenue North. The car had crashed into an elevated track platform and was on fire. The 14-year-old driver was still trapped inside.

Officers worked to extinguish the fire and pull the teen from the wreckage. Police were eventually able to free the driver, and he was sent to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of injuries he received in the initial collision.

Once released from the hospital, the boy is expected to be charged in the crime spree. There's no information on the remaining two suspects.

The initial victim was not seriously hurt and did not require any medical treatment.

