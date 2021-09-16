St. Cloud BMX Park Hosting National Race This Weekend

If you're a fan of BMX after watching central Minnesota's own Alise Willoughby at the 2020 Summer Olympics, you're going to want to make sure you're in St. Cloud this weekend for a national BMX race.

The North Central Regional DK Gold Cup Finals will be held at Pineview Park BMX starting on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m..

Riders from all over the United States will be in town to compete for the title. So far, there are over 1,000 riders signed up from places like Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Their ages range from 4 to 80 years.

The winner will be awarded the top prize which is a #1 plate and jacket. The three day race runs through Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.

The race is free to attend and open to the public. However, there is a $10 parking fee for the day or a $25 parking pass for the weekend that you'll be responsible for covering if you plan to drive your own vehicle to the event.

Pineview Park BMX is a non-profit organization run by volunteers and has USABMX sanctioned races that are always free to attend.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about BMX you can try a free 1-day trial membership to see if you like

Pineview Park BMX is located at 6540 Saukview Drive in St. Cloud, just down the road from Westwood Elementary School right behind Essilor.

