St. Cloud Attorney Appointed to Workers’ Comp Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL -- A St. Cloud lawyer has been appointed to serve as a judge on the Minnesota Workers' Compensation Court of Appeals.

Thomas Christenson is currently a workers' compensation attorney and shareholder with Quinlivan and Hughes St. Cloud office. He represents clients involved in workers' compensation claims and civil actions.

The WCCA is an independent agency in Minnesota's executive branch that reviews workers' compensation cases decided by the Administrative Hearings and Workers' Compensation Division at the Department of Labor and Industry.

Christenson will serve a six-year term ending on January 3, 2028.

