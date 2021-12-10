St. Cloud Area Waitress Receives a Big Tip

WAITE PARK -- The concept is pretty simple. Invite a group of friends to go out to dinner, ask each one of them to bring a $100 bill, enjoy your meals, and then when it is time to pay the bill leave the rest for a tip.

That's what happened on Thursday night at the Applebee's in Waite Park.

This latest stunt of charity started when Janel Morgan posted the idea on her Facebook page. The response what huge. And, at the end of the evening, their server got a tip of just over $1,700.