St. Cloud Area Slapshots Headed Back to State Tournament

ST. CLOUD -- Another local sports team got a state tournament send off this week. A celebration for the St. Cloud Area Slapshots Adapted Floor Hockey Team was held at Apollo High School on Friday afternoon.

Michael Bakken is the Adapted Physical Education Teacher at Apollo and the Slapshots’ Coach. He says the team will face some tough competition on the road to defending their state title.

There’s a couple of good teams that are going to give us a struggle. One of them is New Prague. They’re undefeated also.

The Slapshots made it to the championship game in 2017 but lost to North Suburban. Last year they entered the tournament as the number one seed and won it all. Bakken says he thinks the experience on the team will be an advantage.

We have a team with a lot of talent. We have eight seniors out of sixteen. So we have a lot of experience, so I think that’s going to help this year again.

The Slapshots will take on the Maple Grove Crimson on Friday, March 15th at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Game time is 5:00 p.m.