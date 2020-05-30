St. Cloud Area Schools Transitioning to Summer Meal Delivery

ST. CLOUD -- Local students will have access to summer meal delivery starting in June.

After expanding their meal delivery during extended distance learning this spring, the St. Cloud Area School District is partnering with the Yes Network to provide food for kids during the summer as well.

Meals will be dropped off at different apartment buildings, churches, and businesses around St. Cloud Mondays through Fridays.

The meals are free for kids 18 and younger and will not include peanut butter or pork.

The first set of locations will begin delivery on Monday, and the second set will start on June 15th.