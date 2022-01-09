St. Cloud Area Schools Opening Enrollment Monday for 2022-2023

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School will be opening up pre-school, kindergarten, language immersion, and middle school enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday.

Three ways to enroll include in-person at the school’s open house, in-person at the District Administration Office, and online.

The open houses will be held at the various schools throughout January and February, with the first on Monday night at Discovery Elementary School.

Pre-school registration packets will be available at each elementary school’s open house as well as the one at Quarryview Education Center.

Open House Schedule:

Discovery Elementary School - January 10th from 2:15 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Oak Hill Elementary School - January 18th from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Clearview Elementary School - January 20th from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy Community School (for elementary students) - January 20th from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Talahi Elementary School - January 24th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Quarryview Education Center - January 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Westwood Elementary School - January 27th from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Madison Elementary School - January 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

North Junior High School - January 31st from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

South Junior High School - January 31st from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy Community School (for middle-level students) - February 3rd 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

