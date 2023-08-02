St. Cloud Area School Board to Discuss Ticket Prices, Narcan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It might cost an extra dollar to catch a game in the St. Cloud Area School District this fall.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, board members will discuss raising the ticket prices for regular season events. Currently, a ticket is $4.00 for students and $6.00 for adults. District administrators are recommending an increase of one dollar for each category.

Officials say all schools in the CLC Conference are moving forward with a similar increase this fall.

In addition, the district proposes to provide two season passes with each activity registration, instead of the one provided in the past. That season pass allows free admission to all regular season home events in that activity.

In other activity on the School Board’s agenda, members will get a first reading of a new plan for the district to acquire, store, and administer doses of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, in case a student, staff or visitor is suspected of having an opioid overdose while on school property.

The proposed policy would also mandate the school name a Naloxone Coordinator to monitor the use and storage of the drug. School staff will be trained on the use of Narcan.

The St. Cloud Area School Board meets Wednesday, 6:30 pm, at the District Administration Office.

