St. Cloud Area Ranks Favorably When It Comes To Apartment Value

By one metric, St. Cloud offers the second-best value in Minnesota when it comes to renting an apartment and Sartell checks in in third place.

A company called RentCafe studied which Minnesota cities would give you the most bang for your buck based on a budget of $1,400 per month. St. Cloud finished second with an average of 1,334 square feet per apartment for that price.

The 1,334 square feet is nearly double the space that an apartment with the same rent in Minneapolis, which averages just 675 square feet for $1,400.

Sartell finished third on the list with an average of 1,219 square feet available at that price.

Moorhead offers the best value in Minnesota at 1,488 square feet on average.

The top ten cities in Minnesota:

1. Moorhead - 1,488 sq. ft.

2. St. Cloud - 1,334 sq. ft.

3. Sartell - 1,219 sq. ft.

4. Mounds View - 1,119 sq. ft.

5. Brooklyn Center - 1,067 sq. ft.

6. Anoka - 1,063 sq. ft.

7. New Hope - 1,043 sq. ft.

8. New Brighton - 1,035 sq. ft.

9. Coon Rapids - 1,029 sq. ft.

10. Brooklyn Park - 1,025 sq. ft.