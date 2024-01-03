Fire Department Called to South St. Cloud Apartment Fire

Fire Department Called to South St. Cloud Apartment Fire

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a call at an apartment building in south St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says the call came in at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at 530 16th Street South.

They found a fire in the ceiling above the main community room area bathroom, with the fire extending into the attic space.

After the fire was extinguished, the St. Cloud Health Department and the Fire Marshal's Office determined the building would be safe to occupy and residents were able to return after several hours.

Get our free mobile app

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries.

Waite Park and Sauk Rapids Fire Departments also responded with mutual aid.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON