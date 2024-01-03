Fire Department Called to South St. Cloud Apartment Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a call at an apartment building in south St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says the call came in at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at 530 16th Street South.

They found a fire in the ceiling above the main community room area bathroom, with the fire extending into the attic space.

After the fire was extinguished, the St. Cloud Health Department and the Fire Marshal's Office determined the building would be safe to occupy and residents were able to return after several hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries.

Waite Park and Sauk Rapids Fire Departments also responded with mutual aid.

