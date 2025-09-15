Apartment Fire In St. Cloud Highlights Cooking Safety Reminders
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud fire department responded to an apartment fire Sunday.
The call at about 9:20 a.m. was for a fire at 4055 12th Street North.
Firefighters arrived to find a sprinkler-controlled fire in the kitchen of one of the units. They put out the remaining fire and helped the apartment's renter.
The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
