ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud fire department responded to an apartment fire Sunday.

The call at about 9:20 a.m. was for a fire at 4055 12th Street North.

Firefighters arrived to find a sprinkler-controlled fire in the kitchen of one of the units. They put out the remaining fire and helped the apartment's renter.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.