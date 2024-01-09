Two People Hurt in St. Cloud Apartment Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in an apartment fire in St. Cloud.
The Fire Department was called at about 10:00 a.m. Monday at 1405 12th Avenue North.
There was a fire on the second floor of the building.
Residents evacuated and Metro Bus provided a temporary shelter as crews put out the fire. Two apartment units were determined to be uninhabitable, the remaining residents were eventually able to return to their apartments after several hours.
Two people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
