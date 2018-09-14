St. Cloud Airport to Host EAA Young Eagles Day

ST. CLOUD -- Kids will get the chance to soar through the sky this weekend at the St. Cloud Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter #551 will be hosting a Young Eagles Day event, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Joey Schimnich is the event organizer. He says kids ages 8-17 will be able to take a free ride in an airplane.

"It's a lot of fun, the pilots really enjoy doing it and all of the volunteers as well. It's just a great time."

Schimnich says by taking the flight all kids will become members of the EAA Young Eagles Program. Young Eagles focuses on educating kids interested in pursuing a career in aviation.

The event is weather permitting and all kids will need a signed parent consent form from their legal guardian. For parking, you can park in the airport's main lot.