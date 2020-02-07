Stearns County to Consider Joining Airport Authority

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Commissioners Tuesday will consider approving a resolution to join a newly created Regional Airport Authority to run and oversee the St. Cloud Airport.

Sherburne County commissioners approved a resolution to join the airport authority in December and Benton County commissioners approved the resolution in January.

Once the St. Cloud City Council approves the resolution, a Regional Airport Authority can be formed. The city of St. Cloud will then phase itself out of operating and subsidizing the airport over a 10-year period.

The airport authority will also require Federal Aviation Administration approval before it will be formed on January 1st, 2021.

