St. Cloud Adding Mobile App Option to Pay for Parking

ST. CLOUD -- Need to pay for parking in downtown St. Cloud? There's an app for that -- or at least there will be soon.

Public Services Director Pat Shea says the city is planning on partnering with ParkMobile, which is already being used in other cities like Minneapolis and Rochester.

You won't have to carry change, you won't have to go up to the parking pay stations, you'll be able to use your phone and ParkMobile will charge a fee based on your use of the app, but the user won't need to use the app, it is all voluntary.

The system is capable of alerting the customer when time is going to expire and provide an option to extend the parking session.

Shea says the app is expected to be available for the surface lots and on-street parking by the end of this year, and they will add the parking ramps later in 2020.

The city council is expected to approve the mobile app option on their consent agenda during Monday night's meeting.