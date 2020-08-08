St. Cloud Launching App-Based Payment Option for Downtown Parking

ST. CLOUD – Visitors to downtown St. Cloud will soon have the option to pay for metered parking using their smartphones.

The city has partnered with ParkMobile, creator of an app which allows drivers to make contactless parking payments from mobile devices. The app also allows users to keep track of how much time is left on the meter and extend parking sessions if necessary.

City officials say the app will cover around 3,000 parking spaces throughout the city’s downtown area, with more than 2,000 of these parking spaces in parking ramps.

The ParkMobile app is free and can be downloaded onto both iPhone and Android devices. To learn more, visit the City of St. Cloud’s website.