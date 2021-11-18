St. Cloud Adapted Soccer Team Heading To State Tournament

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Crush adapted soccer team is heading to the state tournament in Stillwater.

The team, which includes 13 students from Tech, Apollo, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell-St. Stephen, finished the regular season with a 7-1-1 record.

Head Coach Mike Bakken says with having a practice only season due to COVID last year, it will be nice to compete in the state tournament again.

It will be good for everybody, not just us, but to have everyone get a chance to play competitively at the state level this weekend.

Bakken says adapted soccer has a lot of the same rules, but the game is played on a smaller scale.

All adapted sports are played indoors in a gym. We only have seven players compared to 11 from regular soccer. The biggest rule difference involves the goalies who are not able to do a drop kick when fielding the ball, but other rules are the same.

The St. Cloud Crush are the 2nd seed in the CI Division and will face the 3rd seed in Chanhassen/Chaska/Shakopee/Prior Lake in the Quarterfinals starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

If they win they will play the winner of #1 Seed Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington vs #4 Seed Stillwater in the Semifinals on Saturday. The championship game will be played at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.