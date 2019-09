ST. CLOUD -- You have another chance to learn about the variety of local agencies Saturday.

St. Cloud 301 will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the central maintenance building on 15th Avenue Southeast.

Representatives from the city departments, the three area counties, HRA, APO, Metro Bus, District 742, Minnesota Department of Human Rights, MnDOT, and DNR will be there.