SR-R to Repurpose Former Middle School Pool Area

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school board has voted to repurpose the old middle school pool into a new multi-use space.

At a special board meeting last evening they decided to create an additional learning space in the area that used to have a five-lane swimming pool which was closed during the 2008-2009 school year.

The school district is using a portion of the over $7 million in one-time Federal COVID Relief Funds to pay for the project.

They say they cannot use those funds to refurbish the existing pool, but they can use them to create additional space for physical education and extracurricular activities.

Earlier in the pandemic, the school district used COVID dollars to buy things like cleaning supplies, face coverings, and testing supplies. They also utilized the funds to provide additional staffing which allowed for the social distancing of the students.