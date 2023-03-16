SR-R Looking At Whether Parent Teacher Conferences Are Necessary

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Have parent-teacher conferences become unnecessary? That is the discussion the administration and the school board are having in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district.

Get our free mobile app

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says they are looking for feedback from families right now and deciding what the purpose of them is. He says technology has changed how we communicate over the past 10 years.

We've seen an evolution in terms of grades being available for families and students to see 24/7. When I first started teaching 35 years ago, grades were in a red book that nobody saw other than the teacher, so conferences were really about parents and students having a better idea of where they were at with their grades and how things are going in the classroom.

Bergstrom says now a lot of that information can be found instantly.

The school board has decided to leave parent-teacher conferences as they have been for the next school year, but they are hoping to set the school calendar for the 2024-2025 school year by the end of April which may or may not have those conferences built in.

Bergstrom says parent-teacher conferences are not required and are up to each district to decide.