SR-R Looking At New Portables for Pleasantview Elementary

SAUK RAPIDS -- Portable classrooms will replace the ones at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids that were destroyed in a fire back in January .

During Monday's Sauk Rapids-Rice meeting the school board is expected to approve spending over $291,000.

Superintendent Aaron Sinclair says they want to buy eight portable classrooms to replace the four that burned.

These rooms will have some doorways, and actually, there will be a bathroom facility in there as well. Our hope is that we can begin the work as soon as possible. There are some logistics that need to be worked out, we have to do a plan review with the Minnesota Department of Education that they have to approve. As soon as we get that process approved from the MDE then we can start working on getting these in place.

Sinclair says they hope to have the new portable classrooms ready to use at the start of the new school year.

He says they are buying them, instead of just leasing them, and a portion of the cost will be paid for using insurance money with the balance of the cost coming out of the district's general fund.