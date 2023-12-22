Minnesota DVS Unveils 9 Special License Plates for 2024

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Department of Vehicle Services is set to unveil nine special license plates in 2024, marking the most ever released in a single year.

DVS Director Pong Xiong shares the details:

“We’ll have the Vikings plate, the Twins plate, the Timberwolves, the Lynx, the Lion’s Club, and the state’s blackout plate.”

Xiong says these plates provide Minnesotans with an opportunity to showcase their passions, whether it's supporting their favorite sports team, engaging in community service, or raising awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Xiong explains the contribution limits for each plate:

“The Vikings, the Twins, the Timberwolves, the Lynx, and the blackout plate are $30 minimum…the Lion’s Club is set up a little bit differently in statute, so it’s $25 in the first year and $5 going forward.”

Proceeds from each purchase will contribute to charitable foundations in Minnesota.

DVS offers 123 different special plates and issued about 143,000 special plates so far this year. A full catalog of available special plates is available in this online brochure.

