C&S Wholesale Grocers Plans Big Merger With SpartanNash

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WJON News) -- A wholesale grocer that serves the upper Midwest is merging with another food distributor.

C & S Wholesale Grocers, based in New Hampshire, is acquiring SpartanNash of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for $1.77-billion.

The merger agreement will combine the resources of both companies to improve efficiency and scale, which the companies say will lower grocery prices for consumers.

SpartanNash has a distribution center located in West St. Cloud. It's unclear what impact, if any, the merger will have on employees at the St. Cloud location.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors for both companies.

The sale is expected to close by the end of 2025.

