Southern Minnesota Teenager Charged With Killing Young Child

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - The death of a young child in southern Minnesota has been ruled a homicide.

A news release issued today by the City of Mankato says the determination by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office led to the arrest of a teenage boy. The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday and now faces a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of a two-year-old boy on April 16th. The teenage suspect is currently being held in a secured juvenile facility.

According to the Mankato Free Press, the criminal complaint against Lee Wayne Young Jr. alleges the toddler was beaten to death and sexually assaulted.

An earlier news release from the Mankato Department of Public Safety indicated police and emergency responders were sent to a Mankato residence in the late afternoon of April 16th after receiving a report of a medical incident. The two-year-old child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

