Souhan; Wild Get Playoffs Started Well [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild topped Vegas 1-0 in overtime Sunday to take a 1 game to none series lead. Star Tribune sports columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild are equipped to score and the 1-0 result Sunday isn't necessarily an indication of how this series will go. Souhan says Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made some spectacular saves on same great scoring changes for the Wild. He says Cam Talbot was solid in net for the Wild. Jim says rookie Kirill Kaprizov played well in his first career NHL playoff game and probably should have had a goal.

The Timberwolves closed their season with a 136-121 win over Dallas. Jim says the Wolves are hoping their late season surge will give them momentum into the 2021-2022 season. He says it is possible that guard Anthony Edwards is the top option on this year's team with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell as top supporters. Souhan says Jaden McDaniels is another keeper for this team and should be a part of what they are doing going forward.

The Twins lost 7-6 to the Oakland A's Sunday to lose 2 out of 3 to Oakland over the weekend. Jim says we always notice the mistakes made late in games but other issues Sunday include Kenta Maeda's struggles in the 5th inning and some missed opportunities to add to the Twins' lead in the 3rd inning. He says the Twins struggles are more than just the bullpen but starting pitching and injuries have contributed to this slow start for Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app