Souhan; Vikings Won’t Take a QB in Round 1 [PODCAST]

Alabama beat Ohio State 52-24 to win the College Football playoff National Championship Monday night. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields could both be taken in the first round of the NFL draft in May. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings will not use their 14th overall pick in the first round on a quarterback. Jim says Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman will take a player that can help the team immediately and not a player that would be used by the next regime.

The Gopher men's basketball team is ranked #23 in this week's AP top 25 poll and #19 in the Coaches poll. Jim says Minnesota is in solid position to make the NCAA tournament in March. He says because of the strength of the Big Ten Conference the conference will likely get a team or two into the tournament with a losing conference record.

The Chicago White Sox signed free agent relief pitcher Liam Hendricks to a multi-year contract. Jim says Chicago is being very aggressive at improving their team in the offseason. He says the Twins should be interested in veteran pitcher Alex Colome who closed for the White Sox in 2020. Jim says Major League Baseball not identifying whether the National League will allow for the designated hitter has delayed free agent signings.