The Vikings hold the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft to be held at the end of this month. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the Vikings may consider taking a quarterback like Justin Fields in the first round at #14 or move up a bit to grab him if he were to drop. Jim says trading Kirk Cousins to San Francisco for the #3 overall pick isn't likely despite the rumors that continue to circulate saying otherwise.

Major League Baseball experimented with some changes to speed up the game last season. Jim Souhan says he likes many of the changes made including placing a runner at 2nd base to start extra innings. He says playing 2 7-inning games for a doubleheader also makes sense. The Twins will do this to make up for Monday's postponement Wednesday. Souhan says he has a hard time sitting through 4 to 5 hour baseball games and says there are many contributing factors at play causing this including hitters being too picky at the plate and too much time for pitching changes.

The Twins play the Red Sox starting a 4-game series this afternoon. Hear the game on WJON. They'll make up for yesterday's postponement with a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m. Hear the game on WJON.

The Gopher men's basketball team introduced Jason Kemp and Dave Thorson as assistant coaches on head coach Ben Johnson coaching staff. Jim says Thorson has a long history associated with Minnesota high school basketball and Kemp has had a long time connection with Johnson. He says these hires makes sense but realistically the 2022 recruiting class will be big for this program.

