Souhan; Vikings Draft a Left Tackle [PODCAST]

The Vikings selected left tackle Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech with the #23 overall pick in the first round Thursday night after trading back from #14 with the New York Jets. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings may have wanted left tackle Rashawn Slater from Northwestern who was selected #13 by Northwestern. Souhan says that may have triggered the Vikings to trade back and acquire picks. Minnesota added 3 additional 3rd round picks from the Jets and gave up a late 4th rounder. Jim says Darrisaw will likely step right in and start at left tackle for the VIkings in 2021. He says they may never know if the Vikings were pursuing a trade up to get either Penei Sewell or Slater.

The Vikings have 4 picks in the 3rd round in day 2 of the draft tonight but no 2nd rounder. Minnesota has 3 4th round picks to kick off day 3 Saturday. Jim says the Vikings will be looking for the following; a cornerback, safety, defensive end/edge rusher, 3rd receiver, backup quarterback, depth on the offensive line and a linebacker. The Vikings currently hold 2 5th round picks and 1 6th round pick but no 7th rounders.

The Timberwolves earned their 4th straight win Thursday night 126-114 Thursday night. Jim says the Wolves are playing well but their is something to it that some teams aren't trying real hard to win. Souhan praised Anthony Edwards for turning up his game in the 2nd half and leading them to a victory. Souhan says having a bulk of their players healthy and available is making a difference and could be a sign of how good they good be next season.

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-4 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues Thursday night. Jim says the Wild did a good job coming back in this one. He says it's not a big surprise to see a 2-game losing streak after they clinched a playoff spot last weekend.

