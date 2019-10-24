Souhan; Timberwolves Look Good In Opener [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves opened their season with a 1-point win in overtime at Brooklyn. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said for at least one night the small lineup that includes Robert Covington at the 4 and Andrew Wiggins as the 3 worked. Jim was impressed with the contributions from Treveon Graham, Covington and Jake Layman off the bench. Jim is concerned about the shot of rookie guard Jarrett Culver. Listen below.

The Vikings host Washington tonight. Jim says the goal for the Vikings is to get an early lead and give some of their regulars some rest. Adam Thielen has been ruled out of tonight's game with a hamstring injury.

The Wild will play without goaltender Devan Dubnyk tonight. Jim isn't sure what the injury is or how severe it is but he expects Alex Stalock to be the regular goalie until he returns.