Souhan; Surrounding Cast for the Wolves a Question [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves completed a trade with Golden State Thursday to brought them point guard D'Angelo Russell and other in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says who surrounds Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell could be determined by what happens over the next couple of months.

The Brusdar Graterol medicals are holding up the Twins/Dodgers/Red Sox trade. Jim feels as though the deal is still likely to get done but the Twins and/or Dodgers need to send more to the Red Sox.

The Minnesota Wild won again Thursday night. Jim says they've had a good week but have little room for error.