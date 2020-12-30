Clippers Outscore Timberwolves

The Timberwolves lost their 2nd game in a row in Los Angeles this time to the Clippers 124-101. Minnesota took an early lead but trailed 33-29 after 1 quarter and were down 20 points at halftime. The Wolves shot just 42 percent from the field while the Clippers shot 53 percent.

Minnesota was led in scoring by D'Angelo Russell with 22 points, Malik Beasley added 19 points and Ricky Rubio added 17 points. Lou Williams led the Clippers with 20 points.

The Wolves are 2-2 while the Clippers improve to 3-1. Minnesota will host Washington Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:30.